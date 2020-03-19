Xbox Series X Has A Very Efficient Parallel Cooling Architecture

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X boasts a very efficient cooling system called the Parallel Cooling Architecture. This cooling solution allows the console to funnel air across multiple pathways.

Microsoft recently revealed the complete specs of the Xbox Series X in a detailed post. The post highlighted many attractive features of the next-gen console such as Quick Resume and DLI (Dynamic Latency Input). Xbox UK just gave us some insight into how the cooling solution for the Xbox Series X works:

Xbox Series X’s Parallel Cooling Architecture divides air flow across multiple streams.

The post further elaborated on how the console’s whisper-quiet fan reduces noise significantly. Microsoft believes that the console will remain noiseless during intense gaming sessions. This feature is much appreciated since the current-gen consoles can get really loud during gameplay.

On top of that, the console’s Parallel Cooling Architecture allows air to flow from multiple angles. Cooling solutions are often overlooked when it comes to either PC’s or consoles. This new architecture ensures that Microsofts’s next-gen console won’t be obstructing any airflow.

The unique design of the next-gen Xbox console allows for more dynamic cooling pathways. Although it was definitely needed considering the hardware that the machine has under its hood. When a console has more GPU power than an RTX 2080 graphics card, it needs some serious cooling.

Current-gen consoles may not have been able to contain this much power considering their compact sizes. Any obstruction of airflow runs the risk of thermal throttling which can result in your GPU getting fried. With the new Parallel Cooling Architecture, the next-gen Xbox console will definitely remain safe from any of those risks.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are going toe to toe when it comes to hardware specifications. However, Sony’s next-gen console seems to lack power as compared to its Xbox counterpart. In the end, whichever platform provides the most engaging games will definitely come out on top.