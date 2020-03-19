Warcraft III Reforged Update 1.32.3 Is Out, Changes And Bug Fixes

Warcraft III Reforged has received Update 1.32.3. You can now download this patch on PC. You will find that Warcraft III Reforged Update 1.32.3 has some important changes and bug fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that Priests and Sorceresses no longer use their blood elf model during cutscenes in “March of the Scourge”, and player heroes will always be selected when loading from sub-maps to the main map of “To Tame a Land”.

Warcraft III Reforged is the latest version of the acclaimed real-time strategy video game Warcraft III, a classic of the genre. In addition to offering a new graphic aspect according to the modern times, it includes a series of changes in mechanics to supposedly make the title more enjoyable. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Warcraft III Reforged Update 1.32.3.

Naga units now have footprints in Reforged mode.

Random items placed using the unit palette will no longer be invisible in game.

Fixed animation issues with the Naga Sea Witch’s Tornado spell.

Magtheridon will now animate correctly when its movement speed is slowed.

Death Knights have been scaled down to be the correct size in Reforged mode.

Thanks to this Warcraft 3 Reforged patch, they fixed an issue where buildings that were unsummoned mid-upgrade could sometimes visually persist in-game, in Reforged mode.

Guard Dog critters will no longer be invisible in Classic mode.

Fixed a bug where if a Demon Hunter died in demon form, the revive icon would be the demon form icon.

Added the autocast frame to the Firelord’s Incinerate ability in this Warcraft III Reforged patch.

Selection circles for all the neutral ground units has been properly adjusted to fit around the unit.

The Blademaster’s attack animations have been updated to have less horizontal movement in Reforged mode, making it more consistent to interact with.

Priests and Sorceresses no longer use their blood elf model during cutscenes in “March of the Scourge” thanks to this Warcraft 3 Reforged patch.

Player heroes will always be selected when loading from sub-maps to the main map of “To Tame a Land” in this Warcraft III Reforged patch.

Fixed a bug that could block progress in Gazlow’s quest in “To Tame a Land” where in certain situations the Sappers could not target the support columns.

“A New Power in Lordaeron” no longer has city gates preventing the AI from attacking the player.

Blood Elf Archers and Swordsmen command card icons in the Curse of the Blood Elves Campaign have been updated to have green eyes.

Blood Elf Lieutenants in “The Dungeons of Dalaran” now use the correct command card icon.

Here you will find the complete list of Warcraft III Reforged Update 1.32.3 patch notes. I remind you that Blizzard Entertainment and Lemon Sky’s Warcraft III Reforged released on January 28, 2020 for PC and MacOS.