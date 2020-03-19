Town of Salem Patch 3.1.13 Is Live, New Cosmetic Items

Today, a new update went live for Town of Salem on Steam. Town of Salem Patch 3.1.13 has quite a few new cosmetic items. While the devs worked on improvements to the Unity versions, their artists have been hard at work on some new cosmetics. They also made some older cosmetics purchasable with Merit Points, and Taunts will be purchasable with Merit Points now as well.

Town of Salem is a video game that encourages you to test your ability as liars as well as insight in detecting the lies of others. In teams of 7 to 15 players you will be divided into different affiliations – mafia, serial killers, neutrals or citizens – and you must find the villains before the villains destroy the rest or kill you. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Town of Salem Patch 3.1.13.

Cosmetics – Characters: Hex Master, Consort, Hypnotist and Vigilante.

Cosmetics – Pets: Owl.

Cosmetics – Houses: Aquarium, Sphinx, and Tipi.

Cosmetics – Backgrounds: Alien, Army, and Construction.

Cosmetics – The following are now purchasable with Merit Points: Crusader, Poisoner, Medusa, and all Taunts.

Game – Role Card – When dead, the empty role card now includes a transparent tombstone graphic thanks to this Town of Salem update.

Game – Mobile only – the copy button visible on each chat log entry has been removed .To copy a chat message, simply press and hold the message until the message is copied.

Game – For the Vampire Hunter, overheard vampire chats now have a unique style.

Disk full errors are handled better and reported to the player to take action.

Are you anxious to see more details regarding this patch? Here you will find the complete list of Town of Salem Patch 3.1.13 patch notes. I remind you that BlankMediaGames’ Town of Salem released on December 15, 2014 for PC.