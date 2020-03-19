Total War: Three Kingdoms A World Betrayed Is Out, DLC

Creative Assembly and SEGA’s Total War: Three Kingdoms has received a new DLC. This DLC is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that their latest DLC, Total War: Three Kingdoms A World Betrayed, brings two new factions led by Lü Bu and Sun Ce, 13 playable factions, new unique battlefield units, new faction mechanics, new story missions, new legendary characters, and more.

Total War: Three Kingdoms is a strategy video game of the well known Total War saga. In this game, Creative Assembly has opted to move to the year 190 of the current era, just when China was involved in a new revolt. This change of philosophy presents improvements in mechanics and troop management, which is more efficient and fun than ever. Below you will see some key notes regarding Total War: Three Kingdoms A World Betrayed.

A World Betrayed portrays a seminal moment in the history of the Three Kingdoms. Many of the iconic warlords of Total War: THREE KINGDOMS have now passed on, a catalyst that has spurred a new generation of warlords into making a play for their own dynasties.

Two new factions led by fan favourites Lü Bu and Sun Ce

13 playable factions

New unique battlefield units

New faction mechanics

New events and story missions

New legendary characters

New story events

A brand-new 194 CE start date thanks to this Total War: Three Kingdoms A World Betrayed DLC.

All sons are born in the shadow of their fathers. It’s how they move beyond that defines them.

The year is 194CE and Dong Zhuo, the seemingly unstoppable tyrant, has been dead for two years. But his death blow did not come from an enemy hand; the blade belonged to Lü Bu, his adoptive son.

Since Dong Zhuo’s death, Lü Bu has flirted with a number of allegiances, swiftly falling in (and out) with the warlords he finds around him. Having found further opportunities by taking Cao Cao’s land while he was away avenging the death of his father, he now flees from Cao Cao and his allies, seeking further means to prove his battle prowess and defeat the supposed heroes of China.

Meanwhile in the South, Sun Ce mourns his own father’s death, Sun Jian. Vowing to defend his legacy, he seeks expansion into the South, but can he keep his people safe and prove his worth beyond his father’s legacy?

With the world in turmoil, it’s up to you to carve out a path for your hero, and lay waste to anyone that stands in your way.

Want more deets regarding this DLC? Here you will find the complete list of Total War: Three Kingdoms A World Betrayed notes. I remind you that Creative Assembly and SEGA’s Total War: Three Kingdoms released on May 23, 2019 for PC.