The Last Of Us 2 Co-Game Director “Tripping Over” The PS5 Spec For SSD

The Playstation 5 specification relating to its SSD storage solution has The Last of Us 2 co-game director excited. According to him, its a big generational leap in terms of game development.

Kurt Margenau, the co-game director of The Last of Us 2 and the Uncharted: The Lost Legacy game director has just spoken about the PS5 specs. More specifically, he talked about the PS5 spec regarding its SSD storage option. According to Margenau, people aren’t aware of exactly how big of an improvement this is:

Still tripping about this #PS5 SSD spec. Like, people don’t even know how big of a leap in terms of game design can be made, especially for 1st party that doesn’t have to design to lowest common denominator. By far the biggest leap in my career. Can’t wait.

Sony Interactive Entertainment officially revealed the PS5 specs in its recent reveal event. The next-gen Sony console will have 10.28 TeraFlops of GPU power along with 8x Zen 2 cores running at 3.5ghz. The spec that is relevant here is the PS5 SSD specification.

The console will have 825 GB of SSD storage. What’s even more interesting is that the PS5 will have an IO throughput of 5.5GBps for raw data and 8-9 Gbps for the compressed data.

This means that games will mostly load offline, on-system which will take the load off of the developers of the games. Comparatively, the Xbox Series X has in IO throughput of 2.4GB/s (Raw) and 4.8GB/s (Compressed). This is lower than the PS5 throughput.

What this means that the PS5 spec relating to its throughput will allow the console to load cloud-based data at a much faster rate than the Xbox Series X. Regarding Margenau’s comments, the console’s offloading capabilities will allow first-party designers to focus on other things. These studios will not have to worry about offloading huge chunks of data through their own game servers.

A new age of console gaming is upon us and we are seeing its glimpses already. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series are predicted to release at the end of 2020 in smaller capacities. Let’s hope these predictions turn out to be true so fans can enjoy next-gen gaming as soon as possible.