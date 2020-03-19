PlayStation 5 Backwards Compatibility Eying Over 4,000 PlayStation 4 Games

PlayStation 5 will feature backwards compatibility at launch, allowing players to experience a number of games previously published on PlayStation 4. However, a certain clarification needs to be noted here regarding just how many current-generation games will be playable on the next-generation console.

During the hour-long deep tech-dive last night, lead system architect Mark Cerny stated that PlayStation 5 will run “almost all” of the top hundred most-played or most-popular PlayStation 4 games through backwards compatibility.

The statement was taken by many as an indication that Sony will be targeting a selected hundred games rather than the entire current-generation library on PlayStation 4. What Cerny actually meant was that nearly a hundred PlayStation 4 games are already running on PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility and Sony is looking to add hundreds more by the holiday season.

According to a summary of the livestream posted on the PlayStation blog afterwards, Sony will continue to expand backwards compatibility to cover more than 4,000 games published on PlayStation 4. However, that testing process will run over time and a portion of that current-generation library might not make it in time for PlayStation 5 at launch.

We recently took a look at the top 100 PS4 titles as ranked by play time, and we’re expecting almost all of them to be playable at launch on PS5. With more than 4000 games published on PS4, we will continue the testing process and expand backwards compatibility coverage over time.

Something else worth noting is that the “boosted” architecture of PlayStation 5 makes backwards compatibility a bit complicated. As Cerny stated, the code of some PlayStation 4 games find it difficult to “handle” the process. Hence, it all comes down to a game-by-game basis.

Running PS4 and PS4 titles at boosted frequencies has also added complexity. The boost is truly massive this time around and some game code just can’t handle it. Testing has to be done on a title by title basis. Results are excellent though.

The final tally will only be known when PlayStation 5 launches in the holiday season at the end of the year. Speaking of which, Sony has assured that the coronavirus outbreak has not delayed the launch of PlayStation 5 — at least for the time being. The company will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis and for now, everything is on schedule for a worldwide PlayStation 5 launch in the holiday season at the end of the year.