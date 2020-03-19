Path of Exile Update 3.10.0 (1.40) Is Out, Delirium Expansion

Today, a new update went live for Path of Exile on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Path of Exile Update 3.10.0 (1.40) released the new highly anticipated Delirium Expansion. Something new is the Challenge leagues. This is a great opportunity for a fresh start in a new economy. All of your old characters and items are still present in the Standard and Hardcore leagues, but you’re encouraged to join the new leagues, complete challenges, and demonstrate your mastery.

Path of Exile is a free action and role-playing game that follows the “free to play” model to offer us a Diablo-like experience in which we must choose between a character class and then make it evolve wherever we want, while facing hordes of enemies in the dungeons of the game. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Path of Exile Update 3.10.0 (1.40).

You’ll encounter the Mirror of Delirium in each area of the Delirium Challenge League. Upon touching the mirror, your reality will turn to mist and your nightmares will manifest. Inside the Delirium, deadly new monsters appear and existing foes become more dangerous. Pushing deeper into the Delirium will intensify its danger and grant even more rewards.

Among the spoils you may find Cluster Jewels. These new jewels are exclusively available from Delirium content and can only be socketed in the outer rim of your Passive Tree. Socketing one of these jewels will expand your tree to reveal brand new passive skills and notables and, if you’re lucky, even new Keystones. Like other items in Path of Exile, Cluster Jewels can be crafted to modify their properties.

You may also acquire Delirium Orbs from high-level Delirium encounters. Delirium Orbs can be applied to maps, shrouding the whole map area in dangerous Delirium. You’ll also find Delirium Splinters which can be combined to gain access to the Simulacrum. It is in the Simulacrum that you’ll find Delirium’s hardest and most rewarding fights.

With Path of Exile Update 3.10.0 (1.40), there are Standard, Hardcore and Solo Self-Found variations of the Delirium challenge league available. They have the same core mechanics and items. You can create private league versions of these leagues, with mods that make the game harder.

The new challenge leagues include a set of 40 new challenges. When you complete 12 challenges, you will receive the Delirium Horns. When you reach 24 challenges, you will receive the Delirium Cloak. At 36 challenge completed you’ll receive the Delirium Wings. These microtransactions are only obtainable in this league.

Added a new Intelligence Skill Gem in this Path of Exile patch – Arcane Cloak: Consumes a portion of your mana to gain a buff that can take a percent of damage from hits for you before being depleted. While the buff is active, you gain additional lightning damage based on the amount of mana consumed as part of the skill’s effect. Shares a cooldown with other Guard skills.

Added a new Intelligence Skill Gem – Stormbind: Place a runic pattern on the ground which grows as you channel. The runes slow enemies that travel across them and deal damage in a circle when detonated by the Rune Blast skill. Rune Blast can be channelled to upgrade the placed runes. When Rune Blast is released, the runes will detonate.

Added a new Intelligence Skill Gem in this Path of Exile patch – Kinetic Bolt: Fire a wand attack that changes direction and releases additional projectiles at regular intervals.

Added a new Dexterity Skill Gem – Blade Blast: Detonate a blade at your targeted location. This detonation will spread to blades left by Ethereal Knives, Blade Vortex or Bladefall.

Added a new Intelligence Skill Gem – Spellslinger: While active, reserves mana for each linked spell and will cause those spells to trigger at the end of your attacks while wielding a wand.

The download and install size on the PlayStation 4 is 2.7 GB, but the size may differ depending on the platform. Are you anxious to see more details regarding this patch? Here you will find the complete list of Path of Exile Update 3.10.0 (1.40). I remind you that Grinding Gear Games’ Path of Exile was on sale since October 23, 2013 for PC, August 2017 for Xbox One, and March 2019 for PS4.