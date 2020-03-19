New Spyro Game Rumored To Be In Development

A new rumor has surfaced online claiming that Activision is developing a new Spyro game for Spyro the Dragon game series.

This new rumor made its way to the internet via TheGamingRevolution. The guy previously leaked details regarding the Modern Warfare 2 remake and Black Ops reboot. According to the leaker: “A new Spyro game is in the works.”

At first, the leaker thought that it was a Wrath of Cortex remake but was apparently mistaken. This person is also known for leaking information relating to the recent Call of Duty Warzone. Though the Sypro and Call of Duty game series aren’t really comparable, they are still under the umbrella of Activision.

TheGamingRevolition has a solid track record of providing credible information. He called out the March 10 release date of Warzone when the Battle Royale mode’s release date was unclear. These new claims could have more credibility than the average run of the mill rumor.

The tweet by TheGamingRevolution didn’t exactly mention what this upcoming Spyro installment will actually be about. Activision released the Spyro Reignited Trilogy in 2018. This was a remastered version of the original three games in the series.

There is a possibility that the publisher will release another remastered collection based on The Legend of Spyro games. These games also happened to be a reboot of the original three games.

With all that being said, fans just want an actual new Spyro game. Critics gave the remastered Spyro games, poor reviews and fans didn’t care for them at all. Revolution’s tweet does have the words “new” in it so it is understandable that fans are optimistic for an entirely new entry in the game series.

Some fans believe that this is the ideal time to release a new Spyro game. With the Xbox Series X and the PS5 on their way, its the perfect opportunity to revive the franchise with updated hardware and graphics. However, a rumor is still just a rumor and nothing official.

Fans should take this rumor with a grain of salt but holding out hope for a new Spyro title is completely reasonable.