Microsoft Congratulates Playstation On Playstation 5 Reveal

After months of waiting for any sign of Sony’s new console, the Playstation 5 reveal event finally happened early this morning. Along with the reveal, employees at Microsoft congratulated Sony on its showing, saying that all gamers benefitted from powerful consoles no matter what company they were from or their specs.

While Microsoft as a company did not make the congratulation, two employees, Project Manager of Xbox Live Emily Hanson and Brad Rosetti, head of the Xbox Game Preview Program, did it for them. Since the Xbox Series X is more powerful than the Playstation 5, it’s nice that they did that instead of gloating.

The presentation early this morning, given by Mike Cerny, who is the lead system architect on the Playstation 5, showed off the console’s specifications, which can be found below:

CPU: 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU Architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Memory/Interface: 16GB GDDR6/256-bit

Memory Bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal Storage: Custom 825GB SSD

IO Throughput: 5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)

Expandable Storage: NVMe SSD Slot

External Storage: USB HDD Support

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive

Previous rumors given before the presentation had claimed that the Playstation 5 was more powerful, at least marginally, than the Xbox Series X. However, you can see that that’s not true now, for the most part at least. However, the Playstation 5 reveal isn’t the end of things.

Playstation has also said in the past that there’s a high possibility that there will be a mid-generation upgrade on the Playstation 5, so even if it’s not more powerful than the Xbox Series X right now, the console might become more powerful in the future.

Either way, the console is still quite powerful, and hopefully it will be able to use its games to make up the difference between it and the Xbox when the two consoles come out in the holidays of this year.