Id Software Discloses DOOM Eternal Issues Before Launch

id Software’s DOOM Eternal release is just around the corner. Prior to its release, the developers of the game have disclosed the game’s known issues.

The DOOM Eternal developers have just released a FAQ (frequently asked questions) page for PC players. The content of this post outlines known launch issues of the game. If you happen to stumble across any of these issues after starting up DOOM Eternal, this page may come in handy.

id Software has highlighted multiple workarounds for some known bugs for the game. When it comes to PC users, having the latest Nvidia and AMD GPU drivers is mandatory. Players can also enable an “Empowered Demons” option in the game settings. However, this feature will only work once id Software updates the game. Until then this feature is useless.

If any PC players stumble across the dreaded black screen after firing up the game, they shouldn’t worry. These players either need to, have the latest GPU drivers installed, filter the game through their anti-virus software or check their system requirements.

Another known issue occurs when a demon escapes the Demon Gate. This can result in the loss of progress if the demon does not return to the area. If that occurs, players will have to reload from their last saved checkpoint.

A Photo Mode for the latest DOOM game is currently available in beta mode. Players can access this feature after finishing missions in Campaign mode in the Mission Select tab.

Id Sofware is certain that DOOM Eternal is the best game that they have ever made. The game will reportedly have a 15-hour long campaign.

The classic deathmatch mode won’t be a part of the installment. Pete Hines stated that the game mode has become obsolete and wasn’t a core part of the franchise.

If you are looking to get acquainted with the game’s mechanics and weapons, you can check out our guides. DOOM Eternal is set to release on March 20.