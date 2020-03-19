i9 10900KF Benchmarks Leaked, Intel is Fighting Back

After suffering defeat from AMD’s (Advanced Micro Devices) Ryzen chips, we weren’t sure what else will Intel have in store for us. However, new benchmark tests reveal surprising results. Intel is finally competing with AMD thanks to the Comet Lake Core i9 10900KF. This new version of the Core i9 lineup shocked us as it was able to hold up pretty decently against the AMD Ryzen 3900X.

Evergreen _Rogame leaked some new tests results this time. The emphasis of these tests was solely on the KF series Core i9 chip. This new Core i9 processor does not support built-in GPU but carries the same specs as the flagship Core i9-10900K.

The Core i9 10900KF will have 10 cores and 20 threads similar to its brother the 10900K. This will pack an idle frequency of 3.70GHz and will boost up to 5.1GHz. Though the chip can boost up to 5.2 on a single core and a 4.9GHz all-core boost thanks to Intel’s Turbo Boost Max 3.0 Technology.

The processor also contains a 16MB L3 and a 4mb L2 cache rounding up to a total of 20MB cache. All of this is impressive however, the CPU does lack in power efficiency and thermals. Under idle load, it will consume around 125W but in it’s boosted state it will reach 300+Watts. While some will accept this as a sacrifice in order to achieve higher performance, many may remain double-minded.

Moving onwards to the benchmark results, the Intel Core i9 10900KF scored 12,412 points in the 3DMark Time Spy test. While it appears to be slightly less compared to the Core i9 10900K (13,12 points), we should note that this was tested on 16Gb RAM only.

After competing with its brother, the next competitor in line was the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X. The Ryzen 3900X packs 12 cores while running on 32GB memory of 3200MHz. It held a score of 12,857 points in the benchmark listings. In comparison to the Core i9 10900KF, it is not that far off considering that the Blue team chip was only packing 16gb 2400MHz memory.

These benchmark scores do restore faith in Intel chips for now. We should still wait for more benchmark scores with high memory configurations. This is certainly not a victory for the Blue team but a step-up game instead. Intel may also try to change it’s marketing strategies as rumours are surfacing talking about Intel lowering CPU prices for the next-gen Comet Lake Processors.