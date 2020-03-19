How True Could These Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Game Details Be?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game details seem to have leaked online in a recent post. Insomniac Games’ rumored Spider-man sequel is expected to release for the PlayStation 5 if some wild anonymous rumor is to be believed.

A Reddit post has listed a ton of details and possible spoilers for the rumored Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game. We previously heard that this sequel would be coming to the PS5. According to this post, Insomniac will release the game during the 2021 holidays similar to the previous game’s release pattern.

On top of that, the game will apparently be revealed this summer. The upcoming PS5 Spider-Man game will supposedly have no co-op mode. The game will exclusively be a single-player title.

The cities in the game will have more gameplay mechanics. These new mechanics will apparently allow the facilitation of “low building traversal”.

Spider-Man 2’s events will supposedly take place 5-6 months after the events of the first game. Peter Parker is still mourning over Aunt May’s loss. He and Mary Jane are apparently living together though she isn’t present in the first act of the story. Winter season will be prevalent during the game’s events.

According to the post, Oscorp’s failure to clone super-soldiers will result in the creating of new villains for the PS5 game. Harry Osborn will get the Venom symbiote and take on the persona of the famous anti-hero.

Famous Spider-Man characters such as Carnage, Mysterio, and Eddie Brock are apparently in the game. Eddie Brock will be a major character in the rumored Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game.

Miles Morales will apparently be playable in certain sections of the game. Players will supposedly be able to switch between characters similar to Batman: Arkham Knight. This switching between characters will reportedly be possible through a certain “Web-Chain” mechanic.

The web-swinging has been changed as compared to Marvel’s Spider-Man game. This rumored sequel will reportedly have revamped animations for swinging along with the old ones as well. The post had this to say about three new swing modes:

There will be three swing modes. Realistic, Arcade and Hybrid. (Naming still not final). Realistic is very Spider-Man 2-esque in that it’s just pure physics. Arcade is a little “fake” assistance. and hybrid is a merge of the two, basically PS4’s swinging.

Let’s keep the obvious in mind that this is a rumor and these details could very well turn out to be fake. However, assuming this leak has some credibility, all this seems like Insomniac Games is pulling out all the stops for this Spider-Man 2 game. This rumored sequel could definitely benefit from the hardware of the PS5.

We will have to wait and see if there is some truth to all of these plot point and gameplay leaks.