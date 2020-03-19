Football Manager 2020 Updates Will Not Be Happening In Response To Coronavirus

Even though Football Manager 2020 has seen a huge uptick of players now that many countries are stressing isolation to prevent spread of the coronavirus, the game won’t be getting updated any time soon. Football Manager 2020 updates, according to the devs, won’t be made in order to escape thought of the virus.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus across the world has caused the cancellation or postponement of many sports seasons in many countries, and the soccer leagues of Europe are no exception. As the Football Manager games are a simulation of each season, how the season will play out when the outbreak is over remains to be seen, if it’s even allowed to finish.

The situation has also struck the gaming industry, with a huge number of gaming events including E3 2020, and a large number of game development cycles, being either cancelled or postponed, though several near-releases, such as Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, scheduled to come out Friday, are still on track to release.

Miles Jacobson of Sports Interactive, the developers of the Football Manager games, explained that the reason that Football Manager 2020 updates wouldn’t be made to reflect the season’s postponement was because the game was intended to be an escape from the virus, not a constant reminder of it.

So, if you’re one of the many people playing the game or other games right now in your now-ample downtime, you can now try and end the football season on your terms, rather than agonizing over what could have been. At the same time, however, this situation presents Sports Interactive with a challenge.

Considering how far-reaching the coronavirus is, and with the season essentially done, there’s no telling how Sports Interactive will work the events of this year into next year’s Football Manager game. Championships won’t be won, players may not be traded, player ratings won’t change either.

Either way, you can rest easy knowing that, for now at least, Football Manager 2020 updates won’t be changing anything about the season.