Doom Eternal has a pretty destructive list of weapons that can be further modified according to situations and upgraded to enhance their performance and mods. This Doom Eternal Weapons guide briefs all of the weapons available in the game along with the mods you can set and upgrades that you can buy using combat points to increase their performance.

Doom Eternal Weapons

You can apply Mods to the weapons in Doom Eternal. These mods modify the weapons for specific tasks such as targeting only the weak points of enemy, hitting multiple targets at a time, a more powerful shot or something as a grapple.

You will be able to apply two types of mods to the majority of weapons. You can choose the modifications from a list of mods after finding the delivery bots.

In general, mods are used to install a secondary firing mode to a weapon. You can even upgrade the mods by upgrading the weapons.

Usually, the third or fourth upgrade are the most challenging ones as you will have to complete specific challenges using a weapon to unlock its further modification.

The following is the list of guns which you can equip in Doom Eternal

Weapons Mods Combat Shotgun Quick Rack, Bigger Boom, Five Spot Heavy Cannon Mobility, Fast reload, Headshot Blast Rocket Launcher Proximity fire, Concussive blast, Explosive Array Chaingun n/a BFG 9000 n/a Unmakyr n/a Equipment Launcher Flame Belch, Frag Grenade, Ice Bomb Super Shotgun n/a Plasma Rifle Quick fire, Superheated rounds, Power Surge Ballista Full speed, Stronger explosion, Instant Solvo Chainsaw n/a The Crucible n/a Doomblade n/a

Weapons Upgrade

The only essential item to upgrade your weapons comes in the form of Weapon Points. The easiest way to earn these points is to kill demons. You can also earn combat points by discovering secrets around each and every corner of the map.

Upgrades allow you to enhance the efficiency of your weapons. You can have faster reload, new firing modes increased mobility sort of benefits by upgrading your weapons.

Once you have upgraded a weapon to its full level, you will unlock its Mastery. Achieving mastery level up upgrades for a weapon will give you unique traits such as collecting enemy’s dropped ammo and more!