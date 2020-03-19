Disco Elysium 03/18/2020 Update Is Live, Performance Improvements

ZA/UM’s Disco Elysium has received a new patch. This update is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that their latest patch, Disco Elysium 03/18/2020 Update, has quite a few new performance improvements. They have improved animations, they fixed an issue where opening the journal would open the map tab, they fixed issues with that darn plastic bag, they added all whitechecks to the journal map, improved cutscenes and optimized them, and more.

Disco Elysium is a role-playing and open-world game, developed by Robert Kurvitz of ZA/UM, which invites players to play a detective and proceed with investigations. You as a detective has a range of different skills at your disposal.

The objective is to investigate the different events that take place, interrogating different characters, ruining murders and accepting bribes if the occasion requires it. In this way, players can become a hero or a complete disaster. Below you will see the complete list of Disco Elysium 03/18/2020 Update patch notes.

Hey all! We’ve been quietly improving the performance of the game and implementing new features. Expect a steady roll-out of bigger patches in the coming few weeks! Meanwhile feel free to join your fellow defectives in our Disco(rd) Elysium.

Improved animations.

Fixed issue where opening the journal would open the map tab.

Fixed issues with that darn plastic bag.

Added all whitechecks to the journal map.

Improved cutscenes and optimized them.

Graphics tweaks and UI improvements thanks to this Disco Elysium patch.

Fixed various clipping issues.

Gamma adjustments for better visuals with higher dynamic range monitors.

Improvements to textures in the game.

Tweaks to sound effects.

Tons of typo fixes.

I remind you that ZA/UM’s Disco Elysium released on October 15, 2019 for PC; and will release later this year for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.