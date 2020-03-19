Deceit 03/19/2020 Update Released, Improved Server Infrastructure

Baseline’s Deceit has received a new patch. This update is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that their latest patch, Deceit 03/19/2020 Update, released an update to the Chinese region. The devs have noticed a large proportion of games in China fail to start, so they updated their server infrastructure to support another cloud provider for better connectivity for Chinese players.

Deceit is a first-person multiplayer, where players will wake up in a madhouse accompanied by other characters while trying to find out which users are infected by a mysterious virus. The infected will try to go unnoticed, while the others must know what to look for and where. This is developed on CryEngine 5. Below you will see the complete list of Deceit 03/19/2020 Update patch notes.

Today we’re releasing an update to the Chinese region. We’ve noticed a large proportion of games in China fail to start and so we’ve updated our server infrastructure to support another cloud provider, this should allow for better connectivity for Chinese players. Russian Localisation: We’ve improved our Russian translation.

We’ve improved our Russian translation. Easter Event: We will be releasing an Easter event soon, stay tuned for more info next week!

Recently, another important update released for the game. You will find that Deceit 03/12/2020 Update has some server infrastructure improvements. Over the past few updates, they have been reworking their backend infrastructure in order to support a larger number of players online concurrently. Something else that stands out in this patch is that first time players will be randomly assigned a preferred character instead of being defaulted to Alex.

I remind you that Baseline’s Deceit released on March 3, 2017 for PC.