Battlefield V Coming To Xbox Game Pass Soon?

Battlefield V may be coming to Xbox Game Pass going by the recent activities of the game’s Twitter account.

The Battlefield V Twitter page may just have hinted at the game making it way to Game Pass. The Xbox Game Pass page made a tweet that said:

The best part about “coming soon” is how quickly it changes to “available now”

To this statement, the Battlefield V page posted an emoticon in reply. Though the reply doesn’t mean anything specific, there is the indication that the fifth Battlefield game may have something to do with Game Pass. The game’s page could be teasing the arrival of the latest Battlefield game to Microsoft’s video game subscription service.

Xbox Game Pass has been known to provide a well-established monetization method for their games.

Publishing a game on Game Pass rids developers of the worries of including payment methods in their games. Aside from that, Microsoft’s video game subscription service also offers commercial opportunities for studios as well.

Subscribers can play a game on the service and can buy it later on it it’s to their liking. Bringing Battlefield V to the service could prove to be beneficial for Electronic Arts and Dice studios.

However, there is a possibility that this reply from the game’s Twitter account could be related to an ongoing meme. The Battlefield community has mocked DICE for having ‘Coming Soon’ on so many features. This was most notable for Tank Customization which had features coming soon, a year after its launch.

If you can’t beat it, join it and that is what DICE did. The studio embraced the meme and also started playing with the coming soon jokes. Nevertheless, Xbox Game Pass is making it’s game library very attractive.

Games like the Witcher 3 and the recently released Ori and the Will of the Wisp are part of the service’s games list.

We will have to wait and see it this little exchange between the two Twitter pages meant anything significant or if it was just playing on memes.