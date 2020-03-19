Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.1 Released, Easter Special Event

A new update went live for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch. Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.1 contains the first special event, Easter (4/1-4/12). Time travelers whose system is set to those dates will not be allowed to experience those events until it is actually that time IRL. Nintendo Switch Online members will also receive a bonus rug that can be obtained with Nook Miles.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the latest sequel to the saga. This is all about management, collection, decoration and simulation of life, which has earned in its own right to be one of the most reputed after the successful deliveries of Nintendo DS and Nintendo 3DS. You will travel to a desert island and build your town from scratch, while making friends with other neighbors. Below you will find the complete list of all Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.1 patch notes.

The patch contains the game’s first special event, Easter (4/1-4/12). Time travelers whose system is set to those dates will NOT be allowed to experience those events until it is actually that time IRL. An Internet connection will be required to check the real date when the event first starts on 4/1, after which the event can be enjoyed with no Internet connection. Also worth noting that the user playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons must have a connected Nintendo account when this check is performed.

Players can use the Nintendo Switch Online app features (QR codes, chat, etc.) beginning 3/20 1pm JST. You can also now visit other players’ islands.

Players who install the update will receive a Nintendo Switch furniture item. If you’re using the AC special edition Joy-Cons, it will look like your special system!

Nintendo Switch Online members will receive a bonus rug that can be obtained with Nook Miles.

Pocket Camp players can obtain certain PC items via the machine in Resident Services. Details on how exactly to do this will be provided later.

I remind you that Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons will release on March 20, 2020 for Nintendo Switch.