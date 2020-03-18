Xbox Series X And PS5 Predicted To Release In Limited Capacity in Q4 2020

An analyst predicts that the Xbox Series X and PS5 will be released in limited volumes at the end of 2020. The analyst made the prediction by assessing the adverse effects of the coronavirus.

The impending release of the Xbox Series X and the PS5 has everyone hyped. However, most of the everyday tasks have come to a standstill or have slowed down due to the coronavirus. From event cancellations to self-isolation, the coronavirus outbreak has had devastating effects on the world’s economy as well.

So what does it mean for the release of the next-gen consoles? Laptopmag reached out to Lewis Ward who is the IDC Research Director of Gaming and VR/AR. He was asked about the future of the upcoming consoles. This is what he had to say:

We currently expect China’s supply chains and production facilities to take about six months to get back on track, but it’s a fluid situation, and the specifics around console impacts are few and far between. I currently expect both PS5 and Xbox Series X to debut in Q4 2020, but in smaller volumes, than originally planned.

This statement suggests that there will be stock shortages for the next-gen consoles at the end of 2020. We expect demand to be high at that time. As a result, most people may not be able to get their hands on their preferred upcoming console. Ward is of the view that Sony and Microsoft could push the console launch to 2021:

Production may have recovered in time to get these systems out there, but it may come across as tone-deaf from a marketing angle to launch [in Q4 2020], unless the worst of the pandemic is clearly behind the vast majority of countries by September.

Ward talks about the reasoning behind pushing the next-gen console release into 2021:

If major economies like the US and Japan and much of Western Europe are in recession this holiday season, it may make economic sense to push these new console releases to 2021, when gamers will presumably be in a better position economically.

If the PS5 and Xbox Series X do end up arriving at the end of 2020, it’ll be a chaotic situation. According to Ward, Sony and Microsoft’s online marketing skills will be put to the test. People with the fastest clicking speed may be able to pre-order a next-gen machine before anyone else.

With all that being said, the gaming industry is continuing to suffer due to the coronavirus outbreak. The analysis can vary depending upon the severity of the situation. Hopefully, we will have a clearer picture of the next-gen console release in the coming months.