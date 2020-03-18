Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.10 Is Live, Fixes And Improvements

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem has received Update 1.0.10. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.10 is a regular update, as there are quite a few general fixes, user interface improvements, technical and gameplay fixes, various adjustments to active skills, some item fixes, and endgame improvements.

Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed a bug causing the max player health to display an incorrect value after leaving the Aspect of Apocalypse; fixed an issue causing players to have balloons instead of heads when playing the game on Proton; fixed an item duplication caused by stackable item manipulations in the trading window; and they fixed a bug causing Reverie Incense Expedition to not work properly in multiplayer.

This is a role-playing game with an aerial perspective framed within the purest hack and slash, but without class restrictions and with a special progression system. This title takes you to a fantasy universe full of corrupt creatures, decaying worlds and ruins of ancient civilizations. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.10.

Added jeweler inventory interaction: You can now equip an item directly from the jeweler panel.

Added jeweler inventory interaction: Improved right click and left click handling in the jeweler panel slots.

Added jeweler inventory interaction: You can now move an item directly from one panel to the other.

Being disconnected from the game for inactivity will now move your jeweler items in your inventory instead of deleting them.

Fate-Adjucatrix Zeitgeist will no longer be visible to players who joined a group after she appeared.

Fixed an issue in Chapter II preventing players to complete the step “Reach Helmshire” thanks to this Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem patch.

Fixed a bug causing the max player health to display an incorrect value after leaving the Aspect of Apocalypse.

Fixed a bug leading the right-click of an item in the inventory to be considered as a left-click.

Icons from skill buffs are now correctly displayed on the left side of the screen.

Enhanced save pipeline for cosmetic data.

Fixed a weird ragdoll effect when killing some enemies.

Fixed server crashes.

Fixed an issue causing players to have balloons instead of heads when playing the game on Proton.

Here you will find the complete list of Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem Update 1.0.10 patch notes. I remind you that WOLCEN Studios’ Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem released on February 13, 2020 for PC. WOLCEN Studios also released a very important statement regarding their current development team in France and the impact of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).