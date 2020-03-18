Wasteland 3 Will Feature A Dozen Endings

Similar to the previous installments in the franchise, Wasteland 3 will have multiple endings for players to pursue based on their choices and decisions. The feature was already confirmed by inXile Entertainment but the developer never really mentioned just how many endings there will be. That number has now been revealed and which will surely make fans happy.

Speaking with PCGamesN in a recent interview, lead level designer Jeremy Kopman confirmed that Wasteland 3 will have “at least” ten major endings. He added that the “tonnes of smaller choices” in the narrative will have an impact as well, leading to further different endings but on a minor side.

We’ve done the back of the envelope maths, and we have at least ten major ending points. And then there’s tonnes of smaller choices that impact little permutations of the ending that ripple out through various characters. We also are tracking what different factions think of you, so how much The Patriarch’s security force The Marshals like you affects choices that you can make much later in the game.

The deep storytelling of Wasteland 3 comes as no surprise. The upcoming third installment will have fully voiced dialogues, comprising over half a million (500,000) words worth of conversations. That number is just a small indication to how much work inXile Entertainment has put into Wasteland 3.

The upcoming sequel will also feature an optional story-driven co-op mode, the first in the franchise. Players can choose to team up to work together through major storyline junctions or split to pursue their own goals outside of the missions. It’s one of the many new improvements that Wasteland 3 offers.

In terms of content, inXile Entertainment has confirmed that there will be post-release expansion packs. However, work on them will only begin after Wasteland 3 has officially released. The developer has noted that its efforts are not only to release the game but to also make sure that the experience is great.

Wasteland 3 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 19, 2020. For now, there are no plans to port the sequel over to the Nintendo Switch. Backers have been waiting since 2016 for the game to finish. Suffice to say, based on all footage and details available, the wait was worth it.