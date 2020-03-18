The Last Of Us Part 2 To Have More Verticality

Naughty Dog recently put out a video featuring Ellie moving vertically in the Last of Us Part 2. This suggests that the upcoming game will have more climbing and exploring opportunities.

Naughty Dog recently took to Twitter to show fans a video. In the video, we see Ellie climbing a truck through from multiple angles. This what Naughty Dog had to say about the short clip:

In The Last of Us Part II, Ellie is more agile in combat and when exploring the world, allowing us to introduce new verticality and discoverable areas to environments as you climb and jump over obstacles.

At a glance, the video doesn’t look like it means much. However, this short clip along with Naughty Dog’s comments confirms that the environment in The Last of Us Part 2 will be more rich and diverse. You can possibly avoid enemies by jumping on to high objects.

This agility while exploring opens up a whole new style of gameplay for Ellie. This evolution makes sense considering Ellie is all grown up and has probably been developing her skills. This little tidbit by Naughty Dog certainly gets us even more excited for The Last of Us Part 2.

Naughty Dog’s announcement about Ellie’s advanced movement mechanics reminds us of Nathan Drake from Uncharted 4. The Uncharted games are known for having a climbing-based traversal system. It looks like Nathan Drake is rubbing off on Ellie in a good way of course.

The upcoming sequel isn’t the only thing that warrants excitement. We recently found out that The Last of Us music composer Gustavo Santaolalla will score the Last of Us HBO series. The game series director, Neil Druckmann is also involved in the project.

We also learned that HBO’s The Last of Us series will keep Ellie gay. This means that the tv series will have adult themes and discover some serious subject matters. The upcoming Netflix tv adaptation for the franchise is definitely shaping up a must-watch for Last of Us fans.

Naughty Dog is set to release The Last of Us Part II on May 29, 2020.