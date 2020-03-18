Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.6 Is Out, Galaxies

A brand new major patch released for Teamfight Tactics. Riot Games’ latest update is available on PC. Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.6 has the new Galaxies’ Ranked Season, new Champions, new Traits, new Items, new Little Legends, and new Arenas. In addition to all of those already mentioned, there are loads of underlying systems changes to things like income and the item system. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.6.

The Galaxies’ ranked season will start immediately with the launch of this patch.

There is no longer any rank decay below Master.

You also cannot decay out of Master. We hope you’ll keep trying for the top, but we don’t want TFT to feel like a daily obligation with a big penalty hammer attached.

Passive Income by round (starting at round 1-2): 3 – 5 – 4 – 5 – 5 – 5…⇒2 – 2 – 3 – 4 – 5 – 5 – 5.

Removed the ability to sell Champions during the Carousel round.

Streaks: 2-3 (1g), 4-6 (2g), 7+ (3g)⇒2 (1g), 3 (2g), 4 (3g)

Streak bonus gold is now paid during PvE rounds thanks to this Teamfight Tactics update.

Base damage per Stage increased to 0/3/4/5/10/15/20 from 0/2/3/4/5/6/7

Additional damage per surviving unit reduced to 1 (was previously calculated based on the Star level and Gold Cost of the unit ranging from 1-8).

Champions are now more likely than just pure gold from all the levels of bonus boxes.

Gold & Champion Medium boxes can’t drop in the first two rounds.

Neeko’s help is ~35% less likely to drop from all boxes.

All Champions Movement speed: 550⇒500

Champions now move more smoothly from hex to hex when walking

Melee Champions now move slightly earlier at the start of combat than ranged Champions

If a Champion is in attack range of their target and the target moves out range, the Champion will now only chase their target for 1 hex before switching targets to the closest enemy

Mana gain from attacking by star level: 8/10/12⇒10

Champions now use their mana later in the spell cast thanks tot this Teamfight Tactics update.

The first carousel is now all 1-cost champs instead of 2-cost champs.

Carousels now have MANY more possible combinations of items.

Spatula’s can again appear on the carousel, but much less often than before.

Full items can show up earlier than the fifth carousel.

Components can show up in the sixth carousel and beyond.

Many new arrangements of carousel possibilities have been added.

Teamfight Tactics or TFT is the very popular League of Legends auto-battler. This game is an all-against-all strategy game for eight people, in which the players have to create different strategies with the champions and objects from League of Legends (LoL) to defeat the other seven players in the game.

Here you will find the complete list of Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.6 patch notes. I remind you that Riot Games’ Teamfight Tactics released on June 26, 2019 for Windows and MacOS; and releases on March 19, 2020 for Android and iOS.