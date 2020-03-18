Stellaris Patch 2.6.1 Released, Various Fixes

Stellaris has received Patch 2.6.1. Your feedback have helped the devs decide to release the 2.6.1 patch to the live build of the game. You can now download this update on PC (Steam). You will find that Stellaris Patch 2.6.1 includes fixes for out of syncs, missing localisations and a ton of other fixes. Take note that you will need to opt-out of the stellaris_test version to play the live version.

Stellaris, from Paradox Interactive, is a real-time strategy video game that offers a strong emphasis on exploration and science as its main topic, giving great weight to research to explore the depth of outer space. The title creates procedurally generated solar systems and provide extensive spacecraft customization options as you encounter alien races also randomly generated by the game. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Stellaris Patch 2.6.1.

League of Nations: Be a founding member of the Galactic Community

Here you will find the complete list of Stellaris Patch 2.6.1 patch notes. I remind you that Paradox Interactive’s Stellaris released on May 9, 2016 for Windows, OS X, and Linux; and on February 26, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.