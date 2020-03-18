Playstation 5 Reveal Finally Happening Tomorrow At 9 AM PST

For several months now, many gamers have been wondering exactly when the Playstation 5 reveal will finally happen. Now, however, Kotaku writer Jason Schreier has concrete information on when we can finally expect the Playstation 5 reveal event. The console will be getting revealed tomorrow at 9 AM Pacific Standard Time.

The information comes from an official Playstation Twitter post, but at the same time this is the sort of information that Playstation fans have been looking for for a good while. With E3 cancelled this year, events for big companies to market their consoles are now even more important.

While Microsoft unveiled the Xbox Series X at the Game Awards last year, and has previously published an article about some of its capabilities and features, Playstation has been suspiciously mum about any sort of details for the Playstation 5, though leakers have supposedly spilled the beans.

From what Schreier says in his own tweet, the Playstation 5 reveal event will show off what many technically-inclined people are calling the “most exciting hardware in 20 years.” Mark Cerny of Playstation will be going into detail on the console’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games.

Considering that both consoles are doing their best to push the cutting edge of graphics this generation, it might be games this time that end up deciding who comes out first in this generation’s console wars. While the Xbox Series X has a lot of impressive mechanics and power, the Playstation 5 might be beyond even that.

Even though the coronavirus has brought up the possibility that neither console will be shipping at the end of this year any longer, the anticipation for both consoles to come out will only be higher, especially as we learn more about each one’s capabilities.

For more information on exactly what the new Playstation will be able to do, tune into the Playstation 5 event tomorrow morning to see for yourself.