Outages Experienced By Blizzard Servers Due To COVID-19

Blizzard servers have been experiencing crashes due to COVID-19 in the past few days. This most likely occurred due to the self-isolation people are practicing to avoid the coronavirus spread.

According to Dotesports, 2300 reports suggested that Battle.net wasn’t working today at 9 pm CT. Blizzard took to Twitter to address the login and authentication issues. The video game company stated that it was looking into the matter:

We’re currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts.

Though Blizzard didn’t confirm that the outages occurred due to an increase in player traffic, it seems highly likely. We know for a fact that most people are staying at home and playing video games due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, Blizzard servers have also experienced DDOS attacks before. It wouldn’t be surprising if a DDOS attack caused Battle.net to shutdown. We will have to wait for another official statement from Blizzard regarding the matter.

Due to these outages, many players were unable to access Battle.net. Others were stuck in login queues only to be kicked out once they reached the end. Players from games like World of Warcraft, Call of Duty, Starcraft II and Overwatch reported that they got kicked from games.

Some players reported that they lost connection to the Blizzard Servers, mid-game. This outage even affected some esports players who were in the middle of tournaments. Various other gamers experienced the loss of progress while playing single-player Blizzard titles.

The coronavirus seems to be wreaking havoc everywhere. The gaming industry hasn’t been left unscathed by COVID-19 as well. In some rare cases, however, the social distancing caused by the coronavirus has helped video game platforms.

Steam recently reached 20 million concurrent players due to the coronavirus outbreak. As a result, Football Manager 2020 hit a record number of concurrent players as well. Unfortunately, the Blizzard Servers couldn’t handle all the load from an increased number of players. Let hope that Blizzard fixes the issue as soon as possible.