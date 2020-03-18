Next Borderlands 3 DLC Will Have “Outlaws And Dinosaurs”

Gearbox Software has been drawing up some weird concepts and themes to fuel the story-based post-release expansion packs of Borderlands 3. While the second downloadable content features a Lovecraftian wedding tale of Guns, Love, and Tentacles, the third will be of a more primitive nature: focusing on dangerous outlaws and teeth-baring dinosaurs.

According to a content roadmap shared by the developer, the upcoming third campaign add-on for Borderlands 3 will allow players to ride their very own dinosaurs into battles, or at least that is what appears to be the case based on the shared concept art.

We’ve got three words for you: outlaws and dinosaurs.

The unnamed expansion pack will release in the summers and will not be the last. Gearbox Software noted that development of both the third and fourth expansion packs “are coming along nicely” and more details will be shared with the public at a later date.

Borderlands 3 landed on Steam just a couple of days ago, after having originally released as an Epic Games Store exclusive last year. Despite the lengthy six-month gap, the new installment was welcomed warmly and has been doing remarkably well. Borderlands 3 hit a concurrent player count of 93,597 on the weekend, making it one of the most popular games on Steam. Even at the time of writing, the game remains in the top ten most played games on Steam in the last 24 hours.

That being said, Borderlands 3 actually topped 250,000 concurrent players on Epic Games Store at launch, making the 90,000 figure seem less impressive by all accounts.

Be aware that Borderlands 3 on both Steam and Epic Games Store offer cross-play support. In other words, the version of the game has no meaning. You can purchase a copy on either of the two digital marketplaces and be able to play with friends regardless.

Borderlands 3 is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.