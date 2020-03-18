New Fortnite Deadpool Challenges Leaked

The new Fortnite Deadpool challenges for Season 2 have leaked online. These challenges are for Week 5 and 6 and will give you an idea for what to expect.

Players have come across various Deadpool pranks throughout Season 2. Marvel’s iconic mercenary has been giving Fortnite players new tasks to complete in-game. Chapter 2 weekly updates have kept players busy with lots of interesting content.

It looks like you can get familiar with the Fortnite Deadpool challenges for weeks 5 and 6 beforehand. These new challenges will be released via the March 20 update. Players will be made to search for Deadpool’s precious belongings while engaging in some new sights.

The first challenge on the list is to find Deapool’s stuffed unicorn on the BR map. Following that, players are required to “embrace the rainbow” by going to 4 steel bridges that have unique colors.

Players who succeed in either of these tasks will get a new loading screen wallpaper. If you manage to complete both the tasks, you will be completely ready for taking on the Week 6 challenges.

The Fortnite Deadpool Challenges for Week 6 of Chapter 2 Season 2 also involve the search for items. Though this time around, players will have to spray over numerous recruitment posters.

Players will first have to find Deadpool’s “big black marker” which he has apparently lost. Once players complete the task, they will have to find either a Shadow or Ghost poster to deface.

Completing any one of these challenges will gift players with a weapon wrap with a unique theme. If we go by the trend of previous Fortnite seasons, the player who completes all the tasks should be rewarded with the highly sought after, Deadpool skin in Week 7.

If you are looking for the Shadow and Ghost dropbox location, you can check out our guide here. Players should get ready to grind if they want that Deadpool skin. Fortnite is a free to play Battle Royale game by Epic Games. The BR title just received its latest update 2.62.

The game is available on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows and Macintosh operating systems via the Epic Games Store.