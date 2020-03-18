Microsoft Just Acquired A New First-Party Xbox Studio? [Update]

Update: We recently heard from Microsoft that Kevin Gammill actually misspoke about Microsoft having 16 first-party studios. As of right now, Microsoft has 15 aforementioned developers under its umbrella.

Original Story

Microsoft just hinted at the acquisition of a new first-party Xbox studio during its recent Game Stack Live presentation.

The recent Game Stack Live presentation focused on various interviews and developer tools. Most of the stuff being shown in the presentation will be interesting to the development community. However, the show’s introductory speech had an interesting morsel of information that one could easily miss. You will have to skip to the 25-minute mark for the quote.

Kevin Gammill, Microsoft’s GM of game developer experiences stated that Microsoft now has 16 first-party Xbox studios. If you didn’t know, the Xbox Game Studios is comprised of 15 first-party studios. The speech indicates that Microsoft may have already acquired a new game studio:

What’s unique about gaming at Microsoft is that we build the tools for game developer and then we use them across our 16 first-party studios to actually create games. We recognize game development is about pushing technology to its absolute limits.

We would have considered this quote to be a slip of the tongue if this wasn’t a pre-recorded intro. Gammill even focuses on the number of first-party Xbox studios specifically. The chance of it being a mistake seems slim to say the least.

For reference, the studios under the Xbox label are Compulsion Games, InXile Entertainment, The Coalition, Turn 10, World’s Edge, Ninja Theory, Xbox Global Publishing, Rare, Playground Games, Double Fine, Mojang, 343 Industries, Undead Labs, Obsidian Entertainment and The Initiative.

We are unsure if Xbox Global Publishing is involved in developmental processes. If not then Microsoft only has 14 first-party Xbox studios. However, we’ll stick with 15 confirmed studios for now.

Earlier this year, Microsoft did express the intention of acquiring new game studios. Of course, all this is targeting more first-party games for the Xbox Series X. However, Microsoft is even looking to bring first-party Xbox One games to the upcoming Series X console.

Recently, Microsoft has been working with Asobo Studio known for A Plague Tale: Innocence. It wouldn’t be a surprise if we found out that Asobo Studio is the 16th first-party Xbox studio. We will have to wait and see if all this is true or not.