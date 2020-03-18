League of Legends Patch 10.6 Released, Update To Matchmaking System

Riot Games’ League of Legends has received a new patch. This update is now available on PC. You will find that their latest patch, League of Legends Patch 10.6, added a new and trickier Wukong; an update to the matchmaking system so that less games have an unbalanced amount of Autofilled players; and a third round of jungle changes to non-jungle champions and a couple of additional system changes to continue helping top laners be more of a threat.

League of Legends servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it. If you want to know when League of Legends servers are down and also working, check their twitter account and website.

This is an online multiplayer and strategy video game made by Riot Games with the intent of taking part in large doses of competition. Here you will find conflict and a fantastic world filled with champions. LoL has different game modes inspired by Defense of the Ancients (Dota). Below you will see some important patch notes regarding League of Legends Patch 10.6 (LoL 10.6).

Autofill balance in ranked

The Solo/Duo queue matchmaking system will now be less likely to create games where teams do not have the same number of autofilled players. It’s no secret that having an autofilled player (or two) on your team while your opponents are all on their primary position feels rough. With this change in League of Legends (LoL 10.6), we’re letting matches wait a little longer to try and put an autofilled player on both sides of the match.

While we can’t just get rid of autofill without making queue times skyrocket, this change should help make games with an autofilled player feel as fair as possible. We’re also looking at a similar change that aims to make the number of premades on each team equal. In our first tests, the change worked pretty well in isolation. However, it ended up combining with the Autofill Parity changes in a really bad way that led to matches being made with more uneven MMR than we wanted.

So we’re tuning the Premade Balance system in League of Legends and hope to get it out to you in the near future. For right now, we’re only making this change to Solo/Duo matchmaking because it can affect different queues in different ways. But if things continue going well, we’ll look to expand the change to other queues soon.

Jungle Champions

Continuing with a third round of changes to diversify and widen the jungle champion pool in League of Legends. You’ll notice that Morgana is getting a specific change to have her be viable in the jungle along buffs to her main roles. We’re monitoring the effect of these changes to assure that they’re not overwhelmingly affecting anything at the higher rungs of the skill ladder while also confirming that they are in fact fostering more diverse picks.

Want more deets regarding this patch? Here you will find the complete list of League of Legends Patch 10.6 patch notes. I remind you that Riot Games’ League of Legends released on October 27, 2009 for Microsoft Windows and macOS.