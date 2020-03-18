Dutch Store Gamemania Can Get You Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing Pre-Orders Early

A Dutch game store recently broke the embargo on DOOM Eternal and Animal Crossing. You can pick up New Horizons and DOOM Eternal if you pre-ordered the games, starting 18 March.

As reported on Reddit, a Dutch site by the name of Gamemania just broke the DOOM Eternal and Animal Crossing embargo. The site attributed the violation of the embargo to the coronavirus outbreak.

They stated that their physical shops experienced closure due to coronavirus concerns. As a result, they decided to sell the game from another outlet:

All customers who have pre-ordered Animal Crossing: New Horizons and / or DOOM Eternal in-store will receive a text message containing information about what time you can pick up your game (s) from your Game Mania store. This also applies to the Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch console.

For the customers who pre-ordered the site’s webshop:

All customers who have pre-ordered via the webshop will receive their copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and / or DOOM Eternal on Wednesday or at the latest Thursday by home delivery.

This is great news for Dutch fans of both the franchises. People who pre-ordered the games will able to play these anticipated titles two days earlier than their intended release dates.

It isn’t a surprise that the coronavirus outbreak has caused another shuffle in game releases. An Australian retailer recently canceled its Animal Crossing: New Horizons midnight launch event due to Covid-19. This time around, however, the series of events, fortunately, took a turn for the good.

DOOM Eternal is the latest upcoming installment in the DOOM game series. The game will have improved customization and UI options.

These options will even let players change the look of the Slayer in DOOM Eternal. The game is officially set to release on March 20.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the upcoming Nintendo Switch title from Nintendo. The game has received great review scores across the board from critics. The game is set to release on March 20 as well.