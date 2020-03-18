Forza Horizon 4 Update 1.404 Is Out, Fixed Some Cross-Platform Bugs

PlayGround Games’ Forza Horizon 4 has received a new patch. This update is now available on PC and Xbox One. You will find that their latest patch, Forza Horizon 4 Update 1.404, fixed an issue which caused a crash on a small number of cars when buying a car mastery. As you will see in the patch notes below, there are no confirmed PC and Xbox One specific fixes.

This is the fourth part of the open-world driving saga of Microsoft Studios and PlayGround Games. By moving to a huge new map that recreates the United Kingdom almost entirely, this installment includes more cars, more events, more competitions, and improved graphics. Below you will see the complete list of Forza Horizon 4 Update 1.404 patch notes.

Cross-Platform: Fixed an issue which caused a crash on a small number of cars when buying a car mastery.

Fixed an issue which caused a crash on a small number of cars when buying a car mastery. PC: No PC-specific fixes.

No PC-specific fixes. Xbox: No Xbox-specific fixes.

Recently, the developers released another important update for the game. You will find that Forza Horizon 4 Update 1.401 has some new features, quite a few new achievements, and various cross-platform fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they added Express Delivery, the Horizon Festival’s brand-new ultra-fast delivery service.

With Update 1.401, thay improved the search functionality for UGC Blueprints and players can now search by Lap Count; they improved the appearance of text in High Contrast Mode, by removing drop shadow on completed elements; they reduced the chance of a Head-to-Head in The Eliminator ending up outside of the Arena wall; and they fixed an issue where players using Manual with Clutch controller settings were stalling at race start.

I remind you that Microsoft Studios and PlayGround Games’ Forza Horizon 4 released on October 2, 2018 for PC and Xbox One.