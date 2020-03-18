Dell G5 Gaming Laptop blessed with Ryzen Tech

The new Dell G5 gaming laptop will be blessed with Ryzen tech. The two companies joined forces in order to create the Dell G5 special edition lineup of gaming notebooks.

Dell over the years has built up a decent reputation when it comes to high-end gaming notebooks. The Alienware is one of their products that has a small cult following. While the Alienware is still around and on the shelves, Dell went further to work on something bigger and better this time. This new notebook will feature both a Ryzen 4000H APU and AMD’s 5600M iGPU.

The current Dell G5 lineup comes with Intel CPUs and NVidia’s GTX 1600 and RTX 2000 series GPUs. However, the company has gone full red on this one. The AMD Ryzen 4000H series APUs showed some impressive performance edge over both the old and upcoming Intel CPUs. While the Intel CPUs lack in performance, they also cost more in comparison to team Red’s Ryzen lineup.

The APU that will feature on the new variant is the 7nm Ryzen 7 4800H. This APU has 8 cores and 16 threads. We saw in recent benchmarks, the APU was able to take on the Intel Core i7 – 9750H and appeared victorious. Later on, it even took a slightly higher score than the Comet Lake-H Core i7 10750H.

While the new G5 will be using a Ryzen 4000H APU, it will also feature a dedicated Radeon RX 5600M GPU. This GPU packs a 192-bit bus-width and a decent 6GB GDDR6 VRAM. Furthermore, it also includes 36 CUs (Compute Units) and is based on the RDNA architecture. This Laptop seems to be a backbone for both gaming and content creation.

Lastly, AMD’s blessings do not stop here as the laptop will also support AMD’s FreeSync technology. That’s right, the display on this new Dell machine will support a full 144Hz of an overkill refresh rate.

Other features regarding the notebook will include storage options which will be a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD or a 2TB 5400 RPM HD. It will also have an RGB backlit keyboard and the built-in Alienware Command Center for system overall performance control. The Dell G5 special edition will be available in the coming April 2020. This will hit the shelves with a very reasonable price of US$799.

Benchmark tests await this capable machine on a budget. We will remain on our toe tips to see how the ‘Red only’ combination performs.