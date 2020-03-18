Call of Duty Warzone Solo Mode Now Available For Lone Wolves

If you’ve been looking forward to playing Call of Duty Warzone, but don’t like playing in groups, there’s now hope for you. The Warzone Solo mode has finally been released, allowing the lone wolves of the multiplayer world to be able to strike out on their own to try and claim victory.

Much like many other battle royale games, there’s an option to either play as part of a squad, or individually, though Warzone originally only had a team mode when it came out a week ago. With the solo mode now out, you can go off and either win or die on your own terms.

Of course, playing the Warzone solo mode does have its disadvantages. You obviously can’t rely on teammates to help revive you when you’re downed in a fight, and you have to be a lot more watchful since you don’t have teammates keeping an eye out on their surroundings as well as yours.

While you do have the option to pick up self-revive kits from Buy Stations, if you want to rejoin the fight without them you’ll have to go through the Gulag, where you have to fight a player with your fists only. If you kill them, you get to re-enter the game.

So, if you’ve been playing Warzone since it came out and are kind of bored with the team-based mode, the Warzone solo mode might be just what you need to shake things up a little. While you might not be able to play with your friends, if you find yourself being dragged down by teams, you might have better luck alone.

The Warzone solo mode is out right now, so if you’re one of the many people that have been told to stay home on account of the coronavirus, now’s the perfect time to rack up some hours in it.