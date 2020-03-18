Black Desert Event Update Is Live, Fourth Anniversary Celebration Part 3

A brand new event update released for Black Desert Online. Pearl Abyss’ latest event is available on PC (Steam). Black Desert Fourth Anniversary Celebration Part 3 has two new events. Event 1 is the Suppressed Boss Gear Event which runs from March 18 (after maint.) to June 24 (before maint.). Event 2 is Altar of Blood: Distorted Illusions which runs from March 18 (after maint.) until March 25 (before maint.). Below you will find some key notes regarding Black Desert Fourth Anniversary Celebration Part 3.

Event 1: Suppressed Boss Gear Event

Period: March 18 (after maintenance)–June 24 (before maintenance). Get Suppressed Boss Weapons via Challenges (Y) to receive Suppressed Boss Defense Gear via special quests! Suppressed boss gears have stats equal to that of TRI boss gears! Adventurers who already have better gear can sell these items to NPC Shops for 100–200 million Silver each.

Part 1: In this Black Desert event, reach a certain level for the following Challenges (Y) and obtain Suppressed boss weapon box. Part 2: Reach a certain level for the following Challenges (Y) and obtain the items to receive the below special quests. Open the challenge reward items to get special quests that can be completed to receive suppressed boss defense gear boxes.

Event 2: Altar of Blood: Distorted Illusions

Period: March 18 (after maintenance)–March 25 (before maintenance). Part 1: In this Black Desert event, new distorted illusion will be added to Altar of Blood. Entering Distorted Illusion – Greed requires a separate item to be used as a key. Please refer to the steps below on how to obtain these items. Part 2: During the event period, simply log in to receive the [Event] Illusion Fragment of the Altar – Greed via Challenges tab (Y). This Challenge can be completed once per family during the entire event period.

Black Desert is an online role-playing video game that surprises with its spectacular graphics and the intensity of sieges to cities and fortresses. The combat system is dynamic, prompting us to block and dodge opposing attacks while running combos.

Here you will find the complete list of Black Desert Fourth Anniversary Celebration Part 3 notes. I remind you that Pearl Abyss’ Black Desert was originally released in 2015 for PC. It released again as a remastered version for Steam in 2018 and in 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.