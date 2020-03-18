Bethesda Justifies Lack Of Deathmatch Mode In DOOM Eternal

Bethesda’s Pete Hines recently explained why DOOM Eternal lacks the classic deathmatch mode.

The upcoming DOOM Eternal is the first DOOM game to be released without a deathmatch mode. Fans are surprised considering that the franchise was the pioneer of the famous game mode. When DOOM (2016) was released, the game’s deathmatch mode didn’t exactly break the internet.

In a recent interview with Shacknews, Vice President Pete Hines gave a valid reason for the game mode’s absence in DOOM Eternal. According to Hines, the deathmatch mode is “eons old”:

The biggest problem we thought we had with Doom 2016 was that [multiplayer] wasn’t done at id, and felt really disconnected from the base game that everybody loved.

Hines continued:

Whether you’re playing by yourself or with others, we want it to feel like you’re all playing the same game. That’s as opposed to, ‘I’m a badass demon slayer in singleplayer, but when I go over to multiplayer, there are no demons, and it’s just Deathmatch.’ I don’t know what that has to do with [Doom] other than that, well, a couple of decades ago we had that, so we should just have that again.

Due to this reasoning, Bethesda Softworks and id Software didn’t want to include deathmatch mode in the upcoming DOOM game. These days, developers still include the classic game mode in their shooter games. However, Pete Hines does have a point.

People play a DOOM game because they want to kill horrific demos in the goriest way possible. This is the core aspect of the beloved video game franchise. No one remembers a DOOM title only because of its deathmatch mode. The classic mode is definitely more suited to games like the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Whether you like the decision or not, it shouldn’t take away from your anticipation for DOOM Eternal. If you happen to live in the Netherlands, you can get the upcoming DOOM title earlier than most people. The game is officially set to release on March 20.