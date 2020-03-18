Besiege Update 1.02 Released, Level Editor And Bug Fixes

Today, a new update went live for Besiege on Steam. Besiege Update 1.02 is just a regular patch, as they added loads of new level objects & Krolmar’s desert environment to Besiege’s level editor, and various bug fixes for issues that have been reported since Update 1.0. The new level editor objects are from the new campaign island of Krolmar, so now you can make your own desert levels of doom for your friends or the wider community.

Besiege is an independent game created by Spiderling Studios. This is a construction title where physics is of great importance, so you will have to build new medieval siege systems to later test it against all kinds of structures, such as fragile huts or robust fortresses. In addition to creating the most powerful siege weapons that you can think of, you will also find additional objectives that will give more variety to your proposal in the game. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Besiege Update 1.02.

Fix being able to copy speed values from Speedometer to Wheel

Make Anglometer respond correctly with rotated machines

Fixed a problem where off screen insignias might have some invisible parts

Fixed the text cursor appearing in wrong places for the slider values in the keymapper

Fixed some potential issues with logic blocks on the client thanks tot this Besiege patch.

Fixed an issue with the camera focusing where blocks would disable and be impossible to build off of as a client

Fix level 48 to only require destroying the cannons

Make sure islands are marked as unlocked just after unlocking them

Don’t award Tree Of Life achievement on wrong level

Make Dodger achievement detection more robust

Add thumbnails/icons for logic blocks

Are you anxious to see more details regarding this patch? Here you will find the complete list of Besiege Update 1.02 patch notes. I remind you that Spiderling Studios’ Besiege released on February 18, 2020 for Windows, OS X, and Linux. Take note that the game had a five year long early access phase.