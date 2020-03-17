Xbox Series X Load Times and ‘Quick Resume’ Feature Revealed

Microsoft recently showed off the load times and the Quick Resume feature of the Xbox Series X. In an in-depth look at the upcoming next-gen console, we finally see how fast the console really is.

The Xbox creator just came out with an extensive post regarding their upcoming console. As already confirmed, the Xbox Series X CPU is a custom AMD Zen 2 chip based on the 7nm architecture.

The Custom AMD Zen 2 processor used in Xbox Series X has 8 cores that can run up to 3.8GHz. The GPU has 12 teraflops of power based on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture. It has 52 compute units which run at 1.825GHz each.

One of the more interesting things to come out of this in-depth look was the Xbox Velocity Architecture. This new architecture blends hardware and software together to increase the speed at which games are accessed:

The Xbox Velocity Architecture is the new architecture we’ve created for the Xbox Series X to unlock new capabilities never-before-seen in console development. It consists of four components: our custom NVMe SSD, a dedicated hardware decompression block, the all-new DirectStorage API, and Sampler Feedback Streaming (SFS).

Microsoft’s post further elaborates on this new architecture:

This combination of custom hardware and deep software integration allows developers to radically improve asset streaming and effectively multiply available memory. It will enable richer and more dynamic living worlds unlike anything ever seen before. It also effectively eliminates loading times, and makes fast travel systems just that: fast.

It is important to differentiate between game performance and game speeds. Game speed includes load times and faster game accessibility. Microsoft even released a short video demonstrating the load times of the Xbox Series X. The demo shows a player switching between multiple games in a matter of seconds.

The games even start at the exact same place that the players left off previously. This is the Quick Resume feature that Microsoft had announced way before and it looks like a magic trick. We are baffled at the speed at which the Xbox Series X switches between game states. Xbox Series X can reportedly switch between 5 games simultaneously at this lightning speed.

Going by the specs and features of the Xbox Series X, the PS5 needs to pull out something interesting soon. At this point, Microsoft seems to be ahead in this generation’s console wars. The Xbox Series X is expected to launch at the end of 2020.