Warframe Update 27.2.2 Is Live, Remastered To Reduce Overall Size

Warframe has received Update 27.2.2. You can now download this patch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that Warframe Update 27.2.2 is a large update, as there are loads of changes, bug fixes, various improvements, adjustments, and much more. Something important in this patch is that they made some big cache cleanups to optimize old and existing assets. The game will go from 48 GB to roughly 29 GB after it has been fully downloaded again.

This is a science fiction shooter that is oriented to the cooperative and competitive game style. This game features a free to play model that has turned Warframe into an attractive phenomenon that has a long life behind it. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Warframe Update 27.2.2.

Added a new Railjack pilot control “Pilot Centered Crosshair” option that, when set, the look input will only turn the Railjack and will not affect your crosshair. To enable/disable go to Options > Controls > Scroll down to “Railjack”:

You are already familiar with the enabled state of this option as it was the previous default and only crosshair option. Now, when you disable this option, the left stick will move your Railjack (forward/back/side to side), and the right stick will now allow you to freely move the reticle across the screen (see video below patch notes) .

Fixed missing bumper functionality when cycling through Components and Armaments categories in the Configure Railjack panel thanks to this Warframe patch.

Fixed both the “on” and “off” state of the Railjack Ability Menu not getting bound to the Custom Ability Menu keybind.

Fixed an issue where rebinding the Ability Menu in the Railjack controller options would allow you to open it with the new binding, but force you to use the default binding to close it. Rebinding the Ability Menu will now use the new binding to open and close it.

Fixed customizing your Railjack controls always showing them as their default button regardless of the changes.

Fixed “Vector Maneuver” and “Drift Maneuver” not functioning as intended (only boosting) due to binding conflicts.

Fixed an issue where performing a Dodge while piloting Railjack would only ever cause it to lunge downwards.

Fixed Blink not working who have never customized their controls (ie. using defaults).

Fixed custom Railjack bindings not applying to hijacked Crewship turrets.

Fixed ability to endlessly descend the Railjack by holding down bumpers while Piloting.

Fixed an issue where “Move Up/Down” couldn’t be rebound in the Railjack controller options.

Increased the smooth time for non-centered reticles while piloting/using turrets in the Railjack.

Fixed missing button functionality to swap through tips in the Railjack Configure screen.

Fixed Railjack and Decoration placement headers appearing under the Archwing settings in Options > Controls.

Here you will find the complete list of Warframe Update 27.2.2 patch notes. Take note that Digital Extremes’ Warframe released on March 25, 2013 for PC; November 15, 2013 for PlayStation 4; September 2, 2014 for Xbox One; and on November 20, 2018 for Nintendo Switch.