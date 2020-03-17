War Thunder Update 1.97.0.61 Released, Bug Fixes And Adjustments

Gaijin Entertainment’s War Thunder has received a new update. This patch is now available on Steam. You will find that their latest patch, War Thunder Update 1.97.0.61, fixed a bug where there would be no sounds during the kill cam; a bug which would lead to the pointer shifting in the helicopter ATGM sector of fire; a bug where, after repairing on an airfield, aircraft would respawn in a nose-up position; and J35D’s user skin template has been fixed.

War Thunder is a free to play online war game, with a good approach to simulation, which brings us to the mid-twentieth century. You are able to control airplanes, ground forces and naval forces with real models of World War II and the years after, in large battles online. Below you will see some important patch notes regarding War Thunder Update 1.97.0.61.

The display of grass on locations for ground vehicles has been fixed.

The twitching of helicopter gun sights when locked onto ground targets, where the sight would switch from out of range to normal firing distances, has been fixed.

A bug where there would be no sounds during the kill cam has been fixed thanks to this War Thunder patch.

A bug which would lead to the pointer shifting in the helicopter ATGM sector of fire has been fixed.

A bug where, after repairing on an airfield, aircraft would respawn in a nose-up position, has been fixed.

The display of speed in the cards of the 9M120 and 9М114 ATGMs has been fixed.

UPK-23-250 – Weight has been corrected (has been reduced according to the technical description) thanks to this War Thunder patch..

НАР B8V20 – The mass of the unit has been corrected according to the technical description (mass of the unit with ammunition is now 346 kg).

ZTZ59D1 – Armour penetration value for the 10.5 cm Type 83 shell has been fixed and now corresponds to the armour penetration values of the M111/DM23 shell.

Want more deets regarding this update? Here you will find the complete list of all War Thunder Update 1.97.0.61 patch notes. Gaijin Entertainment’s War Thunder released on August 15, 2013 for PC; November 29, 2013 for PlayStation 4; April 17, 2014 for OS X; November 6, 2014 for Linux; June 2, 2015 for Android; and on June 19, 2018 for Xbox One.