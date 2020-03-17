The Division 2 Update 1.19 Is Out, Various Issues Fixed

A brand new update has released for The Division 2. Ubisoft’s latest patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Division 2 Update 1.19 fixed a progression blocker where an NPC became stuck at the last stage in Castle Clinton, they fixed an issue that granted an incorrect number of Specialization Points per SHD level, and fixed an issue with seasonal cache rewards becoming contaminated if players leveled in the season whilst in the DZ.

The download and install size on the PS4 will be 2.5 GB. Depending on the platform you are using, the size of the download may also be different. The Division 2 servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when The Division 2 servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding The Division 2 Update 1.19.

We are temporarily disabling the ability to reset seasonal manhunts to prevent lost progression towards a manhunt. This is a temporary solution while we are working on a more permanent fix meant to release later in March. Once the final fix is implemented, we will reactive the ability to reset manhunts.

Fixed a progression blocker where an NPC became stuck at the last stage in Castle Clinton.

Fixed an issue that granted an incorrect number of Specialization Points per SHD level thanks to this The Division 2 patch.

Fixed an issue where blue quality items dropped from regular NPCs in the DZ regardless of player max level.

Fixed an issue where players would gain multiple seasonal caches.

Fixed an issue with seasonal cache rewards becoming contaminated if players leveled in the season whilst in the DZ.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from gaining seasonal XP from DZ activities.

The Division 2 is an action and shooting video game, loaded with role-playing elements and based on a persistent online world where players have to join forces to fight different threats in a place with post-apocalyptic vibes.

Here you will find the complete list of The Division 2 Update 1.19 patch notes. I remind you that Ubisoft’s The Division 2 released on February 7, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.