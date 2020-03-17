Northgard March 2020 Update Is Out, Balancing

A brand new major update has released for Northgard. Shiro Games’ latest patch is now available on Steam. Northgard March 2020 Update improved AI for better resource management and better defense; building a Lighthouse on a Harbor or a Longship Dock now prevents it from being attacked by the Kraken Event; and World Hostility has been increased by +10%. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Northgard March 2020 Update.

AI has been improved: Better resource management, better defense and a bit more aggressive.

World Hostility has been increased by +10%.

Winter Wood’s consumption now depends on difficulty.

Draugr Invasion Event is scaled upon difficulty.

Earthquake Events are scaled upon difficulty.

World Hostility is always set to High in ranked games.

Yearly free Defense Tower upgrade is now stacked if not used thanks to this Northgard patch.

Skirmishers: increased the Decolonisation Speed by +5% each. (Previously for Dragonkins).

Dragonmen: Whenever a dragonkin kills an enemy unit, you gain a few Dragon Essence.

In improved zones, specialized units get a +10% Production Bonus (instead of 15%) and Buildings upkeep cost is reduced by -50% (instead of -100%). Reduces cost of area’s development by -50%.

Building a Lighthouse on a Harbor or a Longship Dock prevents it from being attacked by the Kraken Event.

Villagers can no longer repair a Tower on a Tile under attack.

Torfin gains +5% Attack Power and Defense Power for each discovered Ancestral Equipment. Whenever a unit dies in the same zone as Torfin, his Health slowly regenerates by 10% of the dead unit’s max Health.

Northgard is a strategy and exploration game set in Norse mythology, where a group of explorers have discovered a new world. In this way, you will have to help them survive and prosper on hostile land, surviving the elements and properly managing the different settlements that you build. In addition, you will also have to face dangers such as wolves, dead warriors and giants, so its three playable pillars are exploration, trade and combat.

Here you will find the complete list of Northgard March 2020 Update patch notes. I remind you that Shiro Games’ Northgard released as an early access title on February 22, 2017. The game officially released on March 7, 2018 for PC; on September 24, 2019 for Xbox One; on September 26, 2019 for Nintendo Switch; and on October 03, 2019 for PlayStation 4.