Insurgency: Sandstorm Update 1.6 Is Live, Mod Tools Public Release

Insurgency: Sandstorm has received Update 1.6. You can now download this patch on Steam. You will find that Insurgency: Sandstorm Update 1.6 has a new map called Power Plant; new guns like the ACE 52 and Tavor 7; full map support for the Domination game mode; overall improvements to Insurgent fire support; improvements to gamepad support, and much more.

Something else that stands out in this patch is that they released their Mod Tools to the public. This includes the full Unreal Engine Editor that will allow you to create your own levels. The Editor itself will allow you to upload and update your mod through built in tools. With this iteration of the mod editor, it will be possible to to create levels, game modes, and mutators.

Insurgency: Sandstorm is an action video game set in the war in the Middle East, which bets on first person and realism. The title offers players a cooperative and multiplayer experience, with an improved immersion in the game and highly detailed maps. In this way, users will enjoy the tactical action of the Insurgency saga, while combat is unleashed. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Insurgency: Sandstorm Update 1.6.

Mods and guides will be available through Mod.io which will become the modding hub for the game. This release fully integrates Mod.io into the game allowing community servers to host modded content, and players connecting to the server will be able to automatically download required mod content. Official and community documentation will be available from the Mod.io guides.

Community Server Browser now has a filter to show or hide Modded servers.

When joining a server running mods, the player will be prompted to download missing mod content or cancel joining.

We are happy to present our latest map, Power Plant. Set in a more lush and green environment than other maps thanks to this Insurgency: Sandstorm patch.

We’ve added two new rifles to the game: the Tavor 7 for the Security Advisor and the ACE 52 for the Insurgent Advisor. These weapons are replacing the Security Mk 14 EBR and Insurgent SVD weapon selections on the Advisor class.

In an effort to improve quality of life for new players, we have implemented a new camera where after death, the camera will hover over the player’s corpse and then slowly point in the direction the shot that killed them originated from. This option is intended to help new players train their eyes where to look without giving away too much information.

Here you will find the complete list of Insurgency: Sandstorm Update 1.6 patch notes. I remind you that New World Interactive and Focus Home Interactive’s Insurgency: Sandstorm released on December 12, 2018 for PC; and on August 25, 2020 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.