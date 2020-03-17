Halo 2 To Be Tested For The Master Chief Collection On PC

It looks like 343 Industries is working on testing Halo 2 for the Master Chief Collection on PC. This indicates that we could be getting Halo 2 for the MCC sooner than expected.

Halo Waypoint recently talked about their upcoming “flights”. “Flights” refer to early-access betas. The next early-access beta for the Master Chief Collection will include Halo 2 content. This is what Halo Waypoint gave us:

We’re currently planning for our next flight to include content for Halo 2, Halo 2 Anniversary, Halo: Reach’s Forge & Theater for PC, and potentially some Halo: Reach audio fixes. These fixes are still in progress, so currently they may or may not come in for our next series of flights.

We can expect the Halo 2 flight to take place at the end of March if all goes well:

Building these games is a process and things can change. All of the content listed above may change and so may the timing, but if all goes well, we are targeting our next public flight for the end of March.

Some may be wondering that we already have had a PC release of Halo 2. Previously, the game was launched for Windows Vista only. Coming to the Master Chief Collection will allow Halo 2 to played on modern PCs.

We already know that Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary and Halo: Reach is coming to the Master Cheif Collection. With the addition of Halo 2, the MCC is proving out to be a must-buy for Halo loyalists.

The original Halo games shaped the way we look at FPS shooters. No other game franchise is more synonymous with the Xbox platform than the Halo series. Modern games may not understand the worth of the Master Cheif Collection. However, real Halo fans must surely be ecstatic at this news.

Keep in mind that the process of porting old games to newer platforms is littered with problems. This process will definitely take time but it will all be worth it in the end.