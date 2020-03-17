Hades Patch 042 Is Out, Fixes And Improvements

A brand new patch released for Hades. Supergiant’s latest update is available on Steam. With Hades Patch 042, following last week’s Nighty Night Update, this update has quite a few balance changes, fixes, improvements, and story events. We can expect another patch before they shift focus to their next Major Update. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Hades Patch 042.

Stygian Blade: Nova special fires in the direction of the cursor (default mouse-and-keyboard settings)

Stygian Blade (Arthur Aspect): adjusted hitboxes to better match attack visuals; defensive aura prevents floor traps from activating; defensive aura briefly flashes before it expires

Eternal Spear (Guan Yu Aspect): fixed issues where changes to max life were not always correct

Heaven’s Vengeance (Zeus): improved scaling from Poms

Sunken Treasure (Poseidon): increased prerequisites (it should not be offered as early in a run)

Holy Shield (Athena): improved scaling from Poms thanks to this Hades update

Merciful End (Athena x Ares) : fixed it sometimes not being offered by Ares

Curse of Vengeance (Ares): improved scaling from Poms

Wave of Despair (Aphrodite): increased damage; reduced damage radius; improved scaling from Poms

Dual Shot (Artemis): reduced power left; reduced power scaling from Poms

Fully Loaded (Artemis): increased prerequisites (it should not be offered as early in a run)

Winter’s Harvest (Demeter): increased prerequisites (it should not be offered as early in a run)

Flayed (Chaos): fixed an issue thanks to this Hades patch preventing it from affecting the Fists’ Dash-Upper

Piercing Volley (Bow): increased damage to Armor

Relentless Barrage (Bow): fixed greater-than-intended shot count with Aspect of Chiron

Rush Kick (Fists): reduced damage; slightly increased charge-up time

Draining Cutter (Fists): life-drain effect now also activates from Aspect of Talos magnetic pull

Quake Cutter (Fists): reduced damage; stomp now modified by Boon effects

Hades is a video game by the authors of Bastion and Transistor. It is a roguelike action adventure set in Greek mythology. Your goal? Escape from the Underworld fighting the monsters commanded by the god of death. In this Supergiant video game, you can make use of special abilities by the gods of Olympus.

Here you will find the complete list of Hades Patch 042 patch notes. I remind you that Supergiant Games’ Hades released as an early access title on Dec 10, 2019, and is expected to get a final release in Q3/Q4 2020.