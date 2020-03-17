Fortnite Update 2.62 (12.20) Is Live, CHOPPA

Fortnite received Update 2.62 (12.20). You can download the latest Fortnite patch on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. You will find that Fortnite Update 2.62 (12.20) has some new weapons and items, various gameplay improvements, and loads of bug fixes. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they added a new vehicle to the game: CHOPPA (Helicopter).

Fortnite servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when Fortnite servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account.

This is an Epic Games video game that presents a cartoon appearance that transports us to a rich sandbox world in which to explore, rummage or build and, finally, survive. Fortnite is basically a world of “action building,” where you can explore a destructible world, gather resources and collaborate to build impressive forts and weapons as crazy as they are effective to survive. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Fortnite Update 2.62 (12.20).

Fixed an issue where Featured Islands using rounds would cause players to not respawn, breaking some games.

Players will no longer have rubberbanding after putting an island code into a featured portal.

Players will no longer enter a broken state when flying out of the save volume while setting an island photo.

ATK’s can now smoothly go up ramps.

Added Choppa (Helicopter).

Added the Epic and Legendary Heavy Assault Rifle.

Added the Uncommon and Rare Rapid Fire SMG thanks to this Fortnite patch.

Added the Proximity Mine to the Consumables.

Fixed the player reverting to an object’s default scale when toggling off lock-in-place on the Prop-O-Matic after having locked in place while in the process of possessing a scaled prop.

Balloons will not persist on players in the following round/game when they were still attached at the end of a round/game.

Fixed players remaining inside Sneaky Snowman and Creepin’ Cardboard when returning to the hub or starting a minigame while hiding in one thanks to this Fortnite patch.

Fixed players getting out of sync on other players’ games when flying while hiding in a Creepin’ Cardboard or Sneaky Snowman.

Here you will find the complete list of Fortnite 2.62 (12.20) patch notes. I remind you that Fortnite Battle Royale of Epic Games is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.