Doom Eternal Collectibles And Skins Detailed In Dev Diary

The folks at Id Software have made the decision to start doing a few dev diaries to let fans know what sort of things they can expect when Doom Eternal releases Friday. This includes Doom Eternal collectibles and skins, which the first diary focused on along with online sustainability.

While Doom Eternal won’t have a conventional multiplayer mode like the original game did, it will still have a substantial online component. Players from other games will be able to “invade” the single-player campaign of another player as demons in order to try and kill them.

According to the dev diary, players will be able to earn their Doom Eternal collectibles and skins over the course of each online “season” of play, allowing you to get skins to customize enemies, characters, weapons, and even your armor as the Doom Slayer.

Since the game’s cutscenes are rendered in real time, you’ll be able to see all of the customization for yourself during the game’s cutscenes. Collectibles will be a similar thing, various toys not unlike the various Doomguy dolls that you picked up during the first Doom back in 2016.

Since online will be more of a thing this time around with the game’s Battle Mode, Id Software also makes it easier to support teammates that you get and show that you appreciate their efforts. Players can give other players boosters, allowing them to gain more experience as they play.

We can expect more stuff about Doom Eternal as more dev diaries come out in the coming week, but in the meantime if you want to see the information about Doom Eternal collectibles and skins for yourself, you can follow this link to look at the dev diary on your own.

Otherwise, you can wait until Doom Eternal comes out on March 20, this Friday, for the Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.