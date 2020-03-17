Dead by Daylight Update 1.86 (3.6.1) Is Live, Balance And Bug Fixes

Dead by Daylight has received Update 1.86 (3.6.1). You can now download this patch on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. You will find that Dead by Daylight Update 1.86 (3.6.1) has various balance and bug fixes, and fixes to perks. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed an issue that prevented The Nurse from blinking through the exit gates, and they fixed a heavy and annoying frame drop when walking on multiple Hag traps.

Dead by Daylight offers gameplay based on asymmetric multiplayer terror in which a user embodies a murderer and others must survive. The killer plays in the first person and has great skills and powers. Survivors, on the other hand, play in the third person, thus obtaining a better field of vision, and receiving incentives to collaborate with each other to try to escape from certain death. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Dead by Daylight Update 1.86 (3.6.1).

Dead Dawg Saloon: Repositioned some vultures.

Dead Dawg Saloon: Repositioned the generator on the second floor of the saloon.

Dead Dawg Saloon: Fixed an issue that caused the Nurse to see out of world when blinking in the basement.

Family Residence: Fixed an issue that caused a Bear Trap to spawn inside a rock.

Fixed an issue that prevented The Nurse from blinking through the exit gates.

Fixed a heavy frame drop when walking on multiple Hag traps thanks to this Dead by Daylight patch.

Fixed an issue that would award a Protection score event to a Survivor for breaking free from the Redeemer’s spear near an injured Survivor.

The Hillbilly: Polished the animation when breaking pallets and breakable walls with the Chainsaw.

The Hag: Fixed an issue that caused The Hag lunge speed after teleporting to be slower than it should be.

The Deathslinger: Adjusted the sensitivity when aiming down sights when using a controller.

Fixed an issue that would award progress to both the Killer and the Survivor for the Trophy Quick Draw.

Here you will find the complete list of Dead by Daylight Update 1.86 (3.6.1) patch notes. I remind you that Behaviour’s Dead by Daylight released on June 2016 for PC; PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in June 2017; and Switch on September 24, 2019.