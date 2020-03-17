Cyberpunk 2077 On Track For September Release As CDPR Works Remotely

Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be on track for its intended September 17 release. CD Projekt Red has switched to working remotely as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 spread.

CD Projekt Red recently took to Twitter to update fans about their daily operations. This is what they had to say:

Over the past week, we have been adapting to the situation and gradually rolling out preventative measures across our entire organization. We’ve also been upgrading equipment & infrastructure and working towards enabling our employees to work remotely, from the safety of their homes.

The Polish studio went on to elaborate:

Today, as a result of that preparation, CD Projekt Red switches to full remote work as long as it is needed. We think this will grant every team member the highest level of personal health safety. And while this all is a bit new to everyone, we are rising to the challenge and showing no signs of stopping in our effort to bring you some kick-ass role-playing action this September.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has had devastating effects on the world’s population and economy. Of course, the gaming industry didn’t remain unscathed during the COVID-19 spread. From the cancellation of gaming events to console production delays, the gaming community is suffering as much as other entities.

However, due to the isolation caused by the outbreak more and more people are playing games in the safety of their homes. If you are a gamer, this isolation period could be the break you needed to grind your favorite video game.

Those who are waiting anxiously for CDPR’s upcoming project can rest assured. This announcement ensures that Cyberpunk 2077 will make its 2020, September release date.

The upcoming RPG was originally slated for a release date of April 16, 2020. However, the highly anticipated title was delayed for the purpose of more optimization and polishing.

It would be a shame if the game got delayed even further. No one would blame CDPR if that turned out to be the case. After all, the health and safety of employees come first in any case. Nevertheless, gamers should commend CDPR on its efforts in continuing the development of Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt Red is still set to release Cyberpunk 2077 on September 17, 2020, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows.