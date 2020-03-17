Conan Exiles PC Hotfix 03/16/2020 Released, Fixed An Issue With VoIP

Funcom’s Conan Exiles has received a new hotfix. This update is now only available on Steam. You will find that their latest update, Conan Exiles PC Hotfix 03/16/2020, is a very small update, as there are only two certified patch notes. The developers addressed an issue that arose with their previous update and made VoIP non-functional, as well as a problem that caused the chest at Hannuman’s grotto not to provide the expected rewards.

Greetings Exiles, we’re releasing a hotfix. Thanks again for your ongoing support. Please remember that updates can mess with your installed mods. We suggest taking a backup of your current database before updating to any new patch if you have mods.

Conan Exiles is a multiplayer survival game starring Conan and his people in Hyboria where you have to hunt, cultivate and survive. You must fight against the multiple enemies that surround you and try to escape from the most varied threats, which ranges from wild animals to rival tribes, building shelters, weapons and tools for it. Want more deets regarding this update? Below you will find the complete list of all Conan Exiles PC Hotfix 03/16/2020 patch notes.

Offering a sacrifice in Hannuman’s Grotto should now provide a reward, as intended. Audio Fix: Fixed an issue with VoIP.

I remind you that on March 10th, another important update released for the game. You will find that Conan Exiles Update 1.55 has some new additions, performance and stability improvements, exploit fixes, and much more. Something that stands out in this patch is that they added the Follower Management System, where you have an overview over your army of followers.

Take note that Funcom’s Conan Exiles released on May 8, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.